Parry Labs-EpiSci Partnership Seeks to Boost Air Force’s Tactical Autonomy Capabilities

Parry Labs and EpiSci have teamed up to leverage edge cloud computing and autonomy to boost the combat strength of the U.S. Air Force.

The collaboration seeks to introduce tactical autonomy capabilities in support of Department of Defense-led uncrewed and wingman aircraft initiatives, Parry Labs said Monday.

EpiSci specializes in delivering tactical autonomy technology to major DOD programs, while Parry Labs provides services that integrate autonomy and artificial intelligence software into airborne platforms.

The team will demonstrate their capabilities on the Air Force Research Lab’s Vigilant Spirit, an uncrewed aerial system operator control interface, during the ongoing Air and Space Forces Association Air Space Cyber 2023.

The three-day conference is held at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Parry Labs’ ground control station is located at booth 549.

Written by Kacey Roberts

