OPM Extends Program Support Agreements With Excella, NTIS

Excella and the National Technical Information Service, through their joint venture partnership, will continue providing support services for the programs of the Office of Personnel Management.

The 12-month award totals over $13 million and comprises a series of agreements to sustain and expand Excella’s 18-year service to OPM, the company said Wednesday.

The agreements include enhancing the data visualization capabilities of OPM’s Data Governance Board and the Human Capital Data Management and Modernization Directorate. Excella will also assist the Human Resources Solutions and the Federal Staffing Center in rolling out platforms such as USAJOBS, USA Staffing, USA Hire and USA Data for talent acquisition and analytics.

HRS and the Office of the Chief Information Officer will receive support from Excella on the USAJOBS program, ranging from subject matter expertise to business analysis, user experience design and program management.