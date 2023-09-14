Northrop Enables Connected Battlespace With Integrated Battle Command System; Rebecca Torzone Quoted

Northrop Grumman is advancing its vision of a connected battlespace, called BattleOne, by pursuing the development of next-generation, command-and-control platforms like the Integrated Battle Command System.

IBCS works to support air and missile defense operations by connecting multinational and multiservice sensors and effectors into a single, integrated C2 system to enable commanders and soldiers to quickly view data and make informed decisions using that data collected from across the battlefield, Northrop said Wednesday.

“Through modular, open and scalable architectures, we give warfighters capabilities they never had before by fusing data, expanding the battlespace and extending the capability of existing assets,” said Rebecca Torzone, vice president and general manager of combat systems and mission readiness at Northrop.

Torzone added that the company is working to deliver capabilities that make it affordable for clients to transform the way they link effectors and sensors across domains and coalition partners.

According to Northrop, IBCS seeks to provide an operational advantage for warfighters by offering an integrated network of all deployed assets to help them immediately respond to threats.