Nokia to Help MassTech Launch Microelectronics Commons Regional Hub; Nishant Batra Quoted

Nokia has joined a Massachusetts Technology Collaborative-led effort to establish a regional innovation hub that will help the Department of Defense meet its microelectronics needs, reduce reliance on other countries for such components and mitigate supply chain risks.

The company said Tuesday it will contribute its experience and expertise in semiconductors and research and development to help MassTech speed up hardware prototyping and lab-to-fab transition efforts through the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Hub.

MassTech and seven other research institutions and universities received $238 million in DOD funding to establish regional hubs under the Microelectronics Commons program as part of the department’s implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act.

Nishant Batra, chief strategy and technology officer at Nokia, said the company is excited to be a part of the NEMC Hub and use its R&D experience to help expedite semiconductor production in the U.S.