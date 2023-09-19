NOAA Selects Spire Global for Ocean Surface Winds Data Pilot Study

Spire Global‘s U.S. subsidiary will help the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research the use of global navigation satellite system reflectometry observations to gauge ocean surface wind and other characteristics.

Work is under a Commercial Weather Data Pilot OSW contract supported by NOAA’s Commercial Data Program, the Office of Space Commerce said Monday.

Spire Global Subsidiary will have 12 months to complete the OSW CWDP study. The company will use the first three months to prepare for the Pilot study. A six-month data delivery phase will follow, with the remaining three months scheduled for evaluation.

Data gathered from the study will inform NOAA’s efforts to enhance derived wind speed products and explore commercial ones.

Aside from the OSW CWDP study, Spire is also working with NOAA on an initiative aimed at developing a radiometer for the observation of the Earth’s atmosphere.