NGA Extends Booz Allen’s Research Contract

Booz Allen Hamilton will continue to provide subject matter expertise to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in research and development under a one-year, $52 million contract modification.

NGA said Wednesday the company will explore pathbreaking technologies and transition innovations into the agency mission.

The award represents a task order extension and brings the overall contract value to $362 million, with the work taking place at various government and contractor sites in a dozen U.S. states.

In August 2018, Booz Allen was awarded $245 million to help the agency address intelligence challenges through the company’s specialized scientific, technical research and SME services.

