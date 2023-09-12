New Lockheed Center Demos Multiple Satellite Operations Management; Maria Demaree Quoted

Lockheed Martin unveiled a new technology test bed that uses artificial intelligence, cloud computing and automation to manage multiple satellite operations in space.

The Operations Center of the Future, which was built at Lockheed’s campus in Denver, Colorado, is equipped with its proprietary Horizon and Compass satellite software, the company said Monday.

Compass is a mission planning microservices platform that helps address issues in satellite bus, communication and payloads. The cloud-native system has customizable core components and role-based criteria authentication and is designed for complex constellation missions.

The Horizon command and control software is a jump-start kit that leverages Lockheed’s legacy suites for government, research and commercial systems. It is compatible with any mission planner and has semi- and full autonomous modes of operation.

The new facility proved its capability earlier this year through a flight demonstration of Lockheed’s In-space Upgrade Satellite System.

“Remote operators can instantly receive timely mission alerts about satellite operations, and then securely log-in to make smart, fast decisions from virtually anywhere,” said Maria Demaree, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin Space’s national security space business and a Wash100 awardee.