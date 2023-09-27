New Industry Coalition Seeks Greater Public Awareness About Post-Quantum Cryptography; SandboxAQ’s Jen Sovada Quoted

A coalition of experts, technologists and researchers has been established with the aim of increasing public understanding and adoption of post-quantum cryptography.

The members of the PQC Coalition will work to, among other things, promote standards and technical approaches related to post-quantum cryptography and mature technologies in anticipation of the transition to PQC, Mitre, one of the coalition’s founding members, said Tuesday.

The coalition will also work to encourage the adoption of quantum-resistant National Institute of Science and Technology cryptography algorithms.

“The PQC Coalition is well-positioned with both the knowledge and expertise to facilitate a smooth and rapid global transition to PQC and the adoption of crypto-agility for widespread quantum resistance,” said Jen Sovada, public sector president at SandboxAQ and chair of Executive Mosaic’s 4×24 Quantum Group.

The company is also one of the coalition’s founding members. In this capacity, it will work to promote awareness regarding PQC and help with the implementation of PQC solutions, Sovada added.

For his part, Charles Clancy, the general manager of Mitre Labs and chief futurist and senior vice president at Mitre, said that industry and government must work to secure its data and communication from the threats posed by the impending arrival of quantum computing.