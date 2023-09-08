Navy Veteran Vince Dova Named Cyemptive Technologies’ VP of Security

Vince Dova, a retired U.S. Navy commander and former branch chief for cyber policy and capabilities at the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has joined Cyemptive Technologies as vice president of security.

He will oversee the development of organizational and technical governance framework to ensure the secure delivery of cybersecurity products and services to Cyemptive’s customers in his new capacity, the information technology infrastructure security company said Thursday.

“Dova’s understanding of the intersectionality of technology, society, public policy, and defense strategy will be invaluable to Cyemptive in helping us establish the organizational and operational footing to provide our security solutions to international clients at scale,” said Rob Pike, founder and CEO of Cyemptive.

Dova will also be responsible for planning security training and certification for Cyemptive’s workforce.

His military career includes roles such as operations officer and aviation safety officer for the Navy Reserve’s Maritime Strike Helicopter squadron and watch captain of the Navy Operations Center and National Military Command Center.

He logged almost 2,400 flying hours across five rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft during his 20 years of service in the Navy.