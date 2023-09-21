Mitre Engenuity Reports Results of Latest Round of Cybersecurity Platform Testing Program

Mitre Engenuity, a technology foundation under the not-for-profit organization Mitre, has published the results of emulated attacks by Russian cyber threat group Turla on 30 enterprise cybersecurity platforms.

The threat group has targeted government, military and media organizations, research institutions and critical infrastructure entities in over 50 countries since the early 2000s. Its weapons include the Snake malware, a cyber espionage tool.

The latest edition of the ATT&CK Evaluations program, which involved IBM Security, Microsoft, VMware, CrowdStrike and Trend Micro, among others, sought to determine how Turla uses in-memory or kernel implants to evade detection and linger with a minimal footprint, Mitre said Wednesday.

Amy Robertson, cyber threat intelligence lead of Mitre’s ATT&CK Evaluations, said the goal of the program sought to help participating vendors enhance their products and give end-users insights into the capabilities of those offerings.