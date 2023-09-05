in News, Technology

MetTel’s Don Parente: Agencies Should Partner With Small Businesses to Advance Innovation

Don Parente, vice president of federal business at MetTel, said federal agencies looking to pursue technology innovation should work with small businesses.

Government technology innovation is often the result of partnership with small business, especially when those innovations were proven in the commercial sector first. By recognizing the innovation small business can bring to the table, agencies can benefit from the disruption, instead of being disrupted by it,” Parente wrote in a commentary published Monday in Federal News Network.

He noted that small businesses tend to innovate to set them apart from larger counterparts as they operate in highly competitive environments.

This drive to innovate by small business often leads to groundbreaking ideas that can be leveraged by government agencies,” Parente said.

The MetTel executive stated that agencies seeking to explore innovative concepts and immediately respond to emerging requirements should work with small businesses because they are agile and flexible.

According to Parente, most small enterprises have niche expertise and can provide innovative platforms that deliver value and work on a tight budget.

Government agencies, often faced with budgetary constraints, can leverage small business relationships to access innovative technology and services without excessive financial burden,” he added.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

