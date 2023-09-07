Maximus Hires Raymond Holder as Digital Growth VP

Raymond Holder, a two-decade government market veteran, has joined Maximus to serve as vice president of digital growth.

Holder announced his new position Wednesday on LinkedIn and came to Maximus from Amazon Web Services, where he spent the last four years as an executive strategist for the latter’s federal business.

He was previously growth leader of the AWS Marketplace within the global public sector organization.

Prior to AWS, Holder held short stints as vice president of business development at Perspecta and lead for U.S. public sector sales at DXC Technology.

Between 2002 and 2017, he served in software engineering, BD and capture, pricing and finance and client sales posts at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Holder started his career at EDS as a systems engineer and is currently a fellow of the American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council.