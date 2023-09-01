Lockheed Hands Over Initial Prototype OSIRIS 5G Testbed Variant to Marine Corps

Lockheed Martin is set to kick off mobile network experimentation after delivering to the U.S. Marine Corps the Phase 1 prototype 5G testbed variant for the Open Systems Interoperable and Reconfigurable Infrastructure Solution.

OSIRIS is a 5G communications network testbed for use in expeditionary operations experimentation in support of USMC and the office of the undersecretary of defense for research and engineering and is a key initiative of Lockheed’s 5G.MIL programs, the company said Thursday.

According to Lockheed, OSIRIS is designed to help meet the need for test facilities that advance dual-use application prototyping and rapid experimentation work, determine areas for further synergy between Department of Defense platforms and 5G networks to improve customer capabilities and enable DOD’s Joint All Domain Operations concept.

Lockheed, along with its subcontractors Intel, Rampart Communications and Radisys, collaborated with the program management team at Marine Corps Camp Pendleton in California and will continue to work with OUSD R&E and the service branch in the next 15 months to test and demonstrate the platform through a Fleet Marine Force event in southern California.

USMC and Lockheed will continue Phase 2 experimentation to integrate mission applications with the OSIRIS 5G testbed for assessment.

The testbed is expected to have three 5G network configurations: trailer-mounted 5G nomadic tower; ATV-mounted 5G mobile relay; and transit case deployable 5G operational facility.