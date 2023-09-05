in News, Space

Lockheed, Army Put Extended-Range Rocket Through System Qualification Test

Extended-Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System/Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin‘s extended-range variant of the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System met a set of criteria during a flight test held at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

ER GMLRS was fired from the U.S. Army’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System launcher and hit targets at a maximum range of 150 kilometers, reflecting performance in terms of flight trajectory, long-range flight and accuracy from launch to impact, Lockheed said Friday.

“This test demonstrates nearly double the range, while maintaining the precision GMLRS is known for,” said Jay Price, vice president of precision fires at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control division.

Before the launch, ER GMLRS underwent stockpile-to-target sequence test that simulated the cumulative effects the rocket pod would meet in the field.

Lockheed booked a potential $4.79 billion Army contract in April to manufacture two GMLRS full-rate production lots.

