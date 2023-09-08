LMI Books TRANSCOM Contract for Campaign Planning, Support; Jon Baba Quoted

in Contract Awards, News

U.S. Transportation Command’s Strategic Plans, Policy and Logistics Directorate has selected LMI to support strategic campaign planning for global deployment, distribution and capability development over a five-year period.

LMI said Thursday it will help assess the Department of Defense’s Functional Campaign Plan for Global Deployment and Distribution and TRANSCOM’s Combatant Command Campaign Plan under a $12 million contract.

The company was tasked to author, edit and guide campaign plan assessments and recommend changes on strategic guidance, joint publications and supporting global campaign plans.

“Developing and maintaining a premier campaign planning program enhances strategic readiness and equips DOD to win the fight in an increasingly uncertain future,” said Jon Baba, senior vice president of defense market at LMI.

LMI and TRANSCOM will also assist the latter’s joint deployment and distribution partners in offering global air, land and sea transportation options for DOD.

