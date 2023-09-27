LexisNexis Unveils Study Concerning Fraud Impact on SNAP, Integrated Eligibility Systems; Haywood Talcove Quoted

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has released its second annual report on the level and impact of fraud on the U.S. government’s Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and Integrated Eligibility Systems to inform agencies on the volume, cost and challenges posed by SNAP benefits fraud.

In a statement published Tuesday, Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Government Group and a three-time Wash100 awardee, noted an increase in criminal activity against government programs, including the use of artificial intelligence and bots.

According to the report, every $1 of benefits lost from fraudulent activities costs SNAP agencies $3.85, up from $3.72 in 2022.

Fraud attacks include identity theft, eligibility, malicious bot transactions and fraudulent Electronic Benefit Transfer transactions.

The report highlighted the need for best practices to mitigate fraud, including integrating detection tools with cybersecurity and digital customer experience operations.

“All government benefit programs urgently need robust identity verification, identity authentication of beneficiaries, and comprehensive asset testing,” Talcove said.