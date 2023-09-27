in News

LexisNexis Unveils Study Concerning Fraud Impact on SNAP, Integrated Eligibility Systems; Haywood Talcove Quoted

Haywood" Woody" Talcove / LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis Unveils Study Concerning Fraud Impact on SNAP, Integrated Eligibility Systems; Haywood Talcove Quoted

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has released its second annual report on the level and impact of fraud on the U.S. government’s Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program and Integrated Eligibility Systems to inform agencies on the volume, cost and challenges posed by SNAP benefits fraud.

In a statement published Tuesday, Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions’ Government Group and a three-time Wash100 awardee, noted an increase in criminal activity against government programs, including the use of artificial intelligence and bots.

According to the report, every $1 of benefits lost from fraudulent activities costs SNAP agencies $3.85, up from $3.72 in 2022.

Fraud attacks include identity theft, eligibility, malicious bot transactions and fraudulent Electronic Benefit Transfer transactions.

The report highlighted the need for best practices to mitigate fraud, including integrating detection tools with cybersecurity and digital customer experience operations.

“All government benefit programs urgently need robust identity verification, identity authentication of beneficiaries, and comprehensive asset testing,” Talcove said.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

GovconHaywood TalcoveIESLexisNexis Risk SolutionsreportSNAPstudy

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

NASA Receives 10 Northrop Grumman-Made Rocket Booster Motor Segments for Artemis II SLS
NASA Receives 10 Northrop Grumman-Made Rocket Booster Motor Segments for Artemis II SLS
SAP NS2 Procurement Solution on Google Cloud Achieves ITAR Compliance; Lillian Chang Quoted
SAP NS2 Procurement Solution on Google Cloud Achieves ITAR Compliance; Lillian Chang Quoted