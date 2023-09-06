LexisNexis’ Haywood Talcove Says Criminal Groups Use Generative AI for Fraud-for-Hire Schemes

Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions‘ Government Group, said international criminal groups from countries including Russia, Nigeria and China are using generative artificial intelligence to commit fraud and other illicit activities, Fox News reported Tuesday.

Talcove cited a recently uncovered fraud-for-hire commercial posted on the dark web by a multibillion-dollar criminal organization that has been providing generative AI capabilities to other criminals.

According to Talcove, criminal organizations, including the one featured in the video, are selling “mule accounts” set up using a stolen identity and deepfake tools to carry out fraud, scams and other crimes.

“This video is proof of what I’ve been saying, that there are some very organized institutions empowering low-level fraudsters from all over the world,” Talcove, a three-time Wash100 awardee, said.

“Those on the front-lines, doing the dirty work can make millions. The fraud-as-a-service organizations that give the criminals these the tools, data and means to do so are making far more than that,” he added.