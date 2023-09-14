in Contract Awards, News

Leonardo-Valiant Team to Compete for UK Army Collective Training Service Contract; Dan Corbett Quoted

Leonardo and Valiant Integrated Services have partnered to compete for a 15-year contract to provide training support services for the U.K. army.

Approximately 60,000 soldiers will receive live, virtual and constructive training support each year under the Army Collective Training Service contract as part of the British army’s Collective Training Transformation Programme, Leonardo said Wednesday.

The industry team will vie for the ACTS contract by proposing plans to develop a digital training infrastructure for the U.K. army.

Leonardo will contribute to the partnership its digital capabilities, knowledge in technology and architecture development and experience in modern training.

Valiant will share its expertise in LVC training, simulations programming, military exercise planning and event design and facilitation and leverage its experience in developing multidomain training environments for the U.S. Army and other service branches.

Valiant CEO Dan Corbett said the company provides training and readiness platforms for the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense.

We’re excited to be joining Leonardo, with its strong UK footprint and expertise in digital and data technologies, to support the British Army,” Corbett added.

