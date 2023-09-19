in Contract Awards, Cybersecurity, News

Leidos Receives Contract to Help Enhance FTC Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Leidos has received a potential five-year, $12 million prime contract from the Federal Trade Commission to oversee and manage the agency’s cyber and enterprise security operations.

Under the firm-fixed-price award, the company said Monday it will establish a security operations center and provide related information technology security tools as part of implementing a SOC-as-a-service program for the organization.

Services will include helping the FTC with its zero trust architecture plan and providing cybersecurity monitoring, incident response, threat detection and other cybersecurity support services.

The single-award contract spans one base year and four optional years and carries a total estimated value of $12 million if all options are exercised.

Written by Kacey Roberts

