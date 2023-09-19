Leidos Receives Contract to Help Enhance FTC Cybersecurity Infrastructure

Leidos has received a potential five-year, $12 million prime contract from the Federal Trade Commission to oversee and manage the agency’s cyber and enterprise security operations.

Under the firm-fixed-price award, the company said Monday it will establish a security operations center and provide related information technology security tools as part of implementing a SOC-as-a-service program for the organization .

Services will include helping the FTC with its zero trust architecture plan and providing cybersecurity monitoring, incident response, threat detection and other cybersecurity support services.

The single-award contract spans one base year and four optional years and carries a total estimated value of $12 million if all options are exercised.