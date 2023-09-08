in Biometrics, News

Leidos Deploys DOD Biometrics System to Cloud

Leidos has assisted the Department of Defense in enabling a cloud-based, fully automated biometrics platform in an effort to boost the system availability and performance for warfighters and other stakeholders.

The company said Wednesday it has completed the cloud implementation of DOD’s Automated Biometrics Information System via the Biometrics Enabling Capability, Increment One contract.

Through BEC-1, Leidos was able to reduce the biometric data processing time of the system’s Biometrically Enabled Watch List Dissemination Management Functionality from days to hours using advanced engineering techniques.

“By securing this data in the cloud we have a solid foundation to deploy future increments and reduce reliance on traditional computing services,” said Will Johnson, senior vice president and logistics and mission support operations manager at Leidos.

Written by Kacey Roberts

