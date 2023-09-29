LCG to Back Booz Allen’s Work on NIH Heart Institute Contract; Melissa McCullough Quoted

LCG will support Booz Allen Hamilton’s work on an $85 million contract with the National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute under a five-year subcontract.

Rockville, Maryland-based LCG said Wednesday it will work with Booz Allen as a subcontractor to inform stakeholders of research initiatives at NHLBI.

The award was made under a blanket purchase agreement with NHLBI’s Information Technology and Applications Center. Booz Allen is one of the five vendors that secured spots on the multiple-award, five-year BPA covering agile development, data sciences and other IT support services.

Melissa McCullough, executive vice president and chief financial officer of LCG, said the company is excited to work with Booz Allen on the project.

“Our team has a deep understanding of SharePoint and Power Platforms. We’re looking forward to delivering a successful migration for NIH,” added McCullough.

LCG provides managed infrastructure and operations, digital transformation, application services, cloud, grant services and other tech consulting support for federal agency customers.

The award came a day after the company announced a multiyear information technology support services contract with the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases.

