L3Harris Books $125M DLA Contract to Provide VSAT Spares and Parts

L3Harris Technologies has received a five-year, $125.1 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to supply spares and repair parts for very small aperture terminal transmission systems the company had built.

DLA awarded the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract on a sole-source basis. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 24, 2028, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Funding for the award will be sourced from the U.S. Army working capital funds for fiscal years 2023 through 2028, DOD noted.

VSATs work to provide satellite-based communications for various customers such as the military and government. L3Harris’ VSAT capabilities include the Hawkeye, DarkWing, Panther and Shadow technologies.

Written by Kacey Roberts

