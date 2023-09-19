Kelle Wendling: L3Harris Seeks Satellite Supplier Partners, Explores Opportunities to Use Aerojet’s Propulsion Tech

Kelle Wendling, president of the space systems sector at L3Harris Technologies, said the Melbourne, Florida-based aerospace and defense contractor is in discussions with satellite bus suppliers that could serve as potential partners as it competes for new government contracts, SpaceNews reported Monday.

“The conversations are about what can I get on orbit, not only from a lead time perspective, but also replenishment,” Wendling told the publication in an interview.

“We are talking to all the bus providers because cost and schedule are a big deal,” she noted.

Wendling said L3Harris is talking about opportunities with companies such as Airbus, Terran Orbital and Ball Aerospace and is looking for vendors that are investing in platform improvements that could benefit government satellites including those of the Space Development Agency.

In July, L3Harris launched Aerojet Rocketdyne as its fourth business segment after it completed its purchase of the rocket and missile engine maker for approximately $4.7 billion in cash.

The space systems president said she is considering opportunities how to integrate Aerojet-made propulsion systems into satellites that L3Harris would develop for the U.S. military.

“I think we’re going to start with their propulsion systems, and see what else we can do with guidance, navigation and control, to help with some of the newer missions, whether they’re offensive or defensive,” Wendling said.