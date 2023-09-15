in Cloud, News

KBR Granted FedRAMP Priority Status for Cloud-Based Digital Evidence Management Tool; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has obtained priority status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s Joint Authorization Board to secure approval for its cloud-based digital evidence management platform.

The commercial cloud and mission service offering, dubbed KBR Vaault, is designed to support federal agencies in areas such as public safety, mission operations, health and human performance and asset management, the company said Thursday.

Earlier, KBR Vaault achieved FedRAMP Ready designation to manage high-impact level 5 workloads.

“Cloud security is key to a growing number of customer missions, and going through JAB’s rigorous authorization process supports our readiness to meet our customers’ needs,” said Byron Bright, president of KBR Government Solutions. 

“We value this prioritization by FedRAMP because it will help us deliver this critical capability to even more customers,” the four-time Wash100 awardee continued.

KBR is among the six cloud service providers given provisional authority to operate under the FedRAMP Connect program.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

