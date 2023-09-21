Joint Venture Between BAE, Purisolve Secures Spot on GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract

A BAE Systems and Purisolve joint venture has been selected to provide government customers with information technology services via a five-year multiple award schedule contract from the General Services Administration.

Promoveo Solutions is expected to deliver a wide range of IT services to various levels of the government, including federal, state and local entities, BAE said Wednesday.

According to Wallace Jones, president of Purisolve, the “award marks a key step for Promoveo Solutions to provide a wide variety of products and services through streamlined procedures to increase acquisition speed and flexible contracting to the marketplace.”

For his part, David Reynolds, intelligence solutions deputy general manager at BAE Systems, expressed excitement over the opportunity given to Promoveo Solutions to offer its IT products.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the joint venture was created through a Small Business Administration-approved mentor-protege agreement between BAE and Purisolve, with the purpose of pursuing long-term government contracts for IT and commercial services.