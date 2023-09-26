in News

Joby Aviation Delivers 1st Electric VTOL Aircraft to Edwards Air Force Base

Credits: Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation has delivered an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft to the Edwards Air Force Base as part of an Agility Prime contract with the U.S. Air Force.

Joby Aviation, the Air Force and NASA will work together to test the eVTOL aircraft in support of the space agency’s Advanced Air Mobility campaign.

AAM aims to evaluate how to incorporate aircraft like the eVTOL into the national airspace system, NASA said Tuesday.

Testing will commence in 2024, focusing on flight procedures, air traffic management and ground-based infrastructure.

The agency’s AAM research will involve NASA pilots and hardware, including the NASA Mobile Operating Facility.

Joby Aviation is manufacturing nine eVTOL aircraft for the Air Force and other federal agencies under a potential $131 million Agility Prime contract awarded in April.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

