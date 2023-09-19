Jared Novick Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Sidus Space

Jared Novick was elevated to the role of chief operating officer at Sidus Space, where he previously served as senior vice president of strategy and special projects. He announced his promotion via a LinkedIn post Monday.

The executive joined the space and defense-as-a-service company in mid-2023, bringing experience in various industries and roles. He served as a civil servant in the intelligence community earlier in his career, partnering with the IC, Department of Defense and foreign allies.

Novick moved to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and helped manage special projects and supported special capabilities portfolio.

He was also with NASA for several years, joining its High Altitude Operations and Research team and contributing to operations and research initiatives.

At present, Novick sits on the board of advisors of BlueVoyant, a developer of cloud-native cyber defense platform.