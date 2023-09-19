in Executive Moves, News, Space

Jared Novick Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Sidus Space

Jared Novick was elevated to the role of chief operating officer at Sidus Space, where he previously served as senior vice president of strategy and special projects. He announced his promotion via a LinkedIn post Monday.

The executive joined the space and defense-as-a-service company in mid-2023, bringing experience in various industries and roles. He served as a civil servant in the intelligence community earlier in his career, partnering with the IC, Department of Defense and foreign allies.

Novick moved to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and helped manage special projects and supported special capabilities portfolio.

He was also with NASA for several years, joining its High Altitude Operations and Research team and contributing to operations and research initiatives.

At present, Novick sits on the board of advisors of BlueVoyant, a developer of cloud-native cyber defense platform.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

