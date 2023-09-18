in News, Space

Intelsat CEO Dave Wajsgras Discusses Multi-Orbit Interoperability, Virtualization to Enhance Satellite Communications

David Wajsgras
Finding ways to combine the benefits of low-Earth orbit and geostationary orbit satellites to provide commercial users around the world with seamless services is one of the areas of opportunity in the satellite industry, said Dave Wajsgras, CEO of Intelsat.

Intelsat is investing in virtualization and 5G and software-defined networks to meet the demand for communications in the battlefield, rural areas and other emerging markets, he went on to explain during a conversation with Shephard Media.

He discussed the virtualization of communication satellites, explaining that existing equipment capabilities will eventually be embedded into software, much like most technologies.

“The driver here at the end of the day is ubiquitous, continuous, high-quality communications for whatever consumer, whatever customer that we’re serving,” Wajsgras said.

Wajsgras was inducted seven times into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100 annual roster of outstanding government contracting leaders for his work in satellite communications.

Written by Jamie Bennet

