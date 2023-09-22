in Cybersecurity, News

Zscaler’s Ken Urquhart and Intel’s Nikhil Deshpande Discuss Novel Approach to Cloud Environment Security

Cloud security firm Zscaler teamed up with Intel to develop a novel approach that combines confidential computing and zero trust architecture to protect multiple cloud environments from cyber threats.

The technique makes use of Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange and App Connector platforms and the Intel Trust Authority suite, Ken Urquhart, Zscaler’s global vice president of 5G strategy, and Nikhil Deshpande, Intel’s senior director of product management, said in a column posted on the Intel website.

The cloud-native ZTE integrates with Intel’s silicon-based confidential computing environment, called Trust Domain Extensions, to securely link users to their devices and applications regardless of geographic location. 

Their combined capabilities are further strengthened by Intel Trust Authority, which authenticates the App Connectors across multitenant and multicloud environments before any workload is executed.

The approach shows promise in the future of digital security as an enhanced cyber defense mechanism for enterprises, Urquhart and Deshpande said.

Written by Jamie Bennet

