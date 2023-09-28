in Contract Awards, News

Innovative Defense Technologies Receives Potential $90M Contract to Support Navy’s Project Overmatch

Innovative Defense Technologies, a software-based warfare capabilities provider, has secured a potential three-year, $89.8 million contract from the U.S. Navy to support a Department of the Navy project focused on advancing naval technology.

Under the Phase III Small Business Innovative Research award, the company will enhance the practices and tools of the Navy’s testing software systems in support of Project Overmatch, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Project Overmatch seeks to develop a naval operational architecture that unifies platforms, weapons and sensors in an effort to boost maritime operations.

The cost-plus-fixed fee contract includes a base value worth $22.5 million with the potential to reach $89.8 million if all options are exercised.

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command is the contracting activity and will use the Navy’s fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation budget to partially fund the award.

Arlington, Virginia-based IDT will conduct work in San Diego, California through Sept. 24, 2026.

Written by Kacey Roberts

