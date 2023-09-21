ICF to Modernize Workforce Training Systems Under Interior Department BPA; Jennifer Welham Quoted

The Department of the Interior has awarded ICF a potential five-year, $30 million blanket purchase agreement to update the training systems of the National Wildfire Coordinating Group .

Additionally, the global consulting and technology services provider said Wednesday it will assist in developing incident position standards for wildland firefighters under the single-award BPA.

ICF’s efforts will support NWCG’s Incident Performance and Training Modernization program, which seeks to facilitate high-quality training for wildland firefighters while fostering interagency interoperability among its 12 member agencies and organizations.

“With wildfires increasing in number and intensity each year, NWCG is making critical investments to improve interagency wildland fire operations across federal, state, local, Tribal and territorial partners,” commented Jennifer Welham, senior vice president for health, people and human services at ICF.

ICF will leverage its knowledge in workforce development and instructional design as well as use learning technologies and advanced analytics to create performance-based trainings.

The contract has a one-year base period and four one-year options.