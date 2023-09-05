HII Receives $91M Navy Contract Modification for Submarine Support Services

HII will continue providing the U.S. Navy and foreign allies with services in support of submarine availabilities, facilities and conversion under a $90.8 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification.

The Department of Defense said Friday majority of work will be conducted in Newport News, Virginia, until September 2024. It includes engineering, technical and program management support of industrial type work.

Other performance locations are Kings Bay, Georgia; Bremerton, Washington; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; Kittery, Maine; and Groton, Connecticut.

Both Navy and Foreign Military Sales funds will be used to cover the contract modification.

In July 2021, HII also received an $89.9 million contract modification for the same work. The performance period of the award ended in September 2023.