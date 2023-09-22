HawkEye 360’s RFIQ Product Seeks to Improve Understanding of Spectrum Activity; Alex Fox Quoted

HawkEye 360 has unveiled a new product offering that could enable users to survey radio frequency activity and examine signal characteristics in regions of interest using unprocessed in-phase and quadrature data.

RFIQ is designed to allow users to detect and geolocate new signals and emitters across several frequencies by providing them access to spectral data sets, the company said Thursday.

“Our RFIQ product, combined with new collection modes and commercially available analytics tools, unlocks valuable insights into the RF spectrum across a country-wide footprint, giving our customers the ability to analyze a wide range of signals important to their mission,” said Alex Fox, chief growth officer at HawkEye 360.

RFIQ provides data sets derived from the company’s constellation of RF sensing satellites.

HawkEye 360 operates 21 satellites with plans to launch two more clusters in the fall of 2023 as part of efforts to expand its network to address the rising demand for RF intelligence data.