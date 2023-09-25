Guidehouse Books $90M Contract to Modernize Army Financial Processes; John Saad Quoted

Guidehouse has been awarded an $89.9 million contract from the U.S. Army Materiel Command to help modernize financial operations.

Under the award, Guidehouse will work to boost the Army Working Capital Fund’s audit readiness by supporting the execution of audits and addressing weaknesses within business processes, controls and data analytics , the McLean, Virginia-based firm announced on Monday.

“We are incredibly excited and honored by the opportunity to partner with AMC on the next phase of their critical transformation initiative,” said John Saad , a partner and defense and security segment leader at Guidehouse.

He said the company offers a “unique combination of the technical and domain experience” that will help the Army meet its AWCF transformation goals.

A key part of Army and broader Department of Defense audit readiness efforts, the AWCF provides financial accountability, data-driven decision-making, stronger security and taxpayer stewardship for related operations. AMC is responsible for advancing the fund.

As the primary contract support provider, Guidehouse will leverage Army and DOD data analytics technologies to collect and analyze financial and operational data. These activities will create outputs and visualizations to determine potential risks to accurate financial statement reporting.

The AMC is located at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama and employs over 165,000 individuals. Saad added that this contract “further demonstrates” the company’s “commitment to the greater Huntsville area and economy.”