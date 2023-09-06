in News, Technology

Government Tech-Focused Dcode Capital Lands Strategic Investment From J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Dcode Capital has secured a strategic investment from J.P. Morgan Asset Management and will use the funding to further invest in technology startups focused on improving the delivery of government services to citizens.

Dcode Capital said Monday it received the investment through J.P. Morgan’s Project Spark, a program that works to help address the funding gap facing underrepresented managers and seeks to build up a diverse ecosystem in the alternatives industry using the bank’s brand, network and capital.

The investment “comes at a great time because companies are looking at the federal market as a refuge in a tough economy. Dcode Capital and J.P. Morgan are both supporting the US innovation base,” said Meagan Metzger, a managing partner at Dcode Capital.

Dcode Capital is a women-led venture capital fund launched by Metzger, along with managing partners Rebecca Gevalt and Meg Vorland. The venture fund has worked with several federal agencies on innovation programs and has supported over 150 tech companies to help them broaden their presence in the federal market.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

