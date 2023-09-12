General Dynamics Subsidiary Orders Austal Modules for Navy’s Virginia-Class Submarine Construction Program

General Dynamics‘ Electric Boat subsidiary has placed a $10.6 million order for Austal USA to produce electronic deck modules as part of the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class nuclear submarine procurement effort.

The order comes seven months after Electric Boat initially procured command-and-control system modules, Austal said Monday.

GDEB is under contract to build Block V submarines of the Virginia class and booked a $1.076 billion award from the service branch in May to obtain materials and key components for the construction project.

The two shipbuilders also support the Columbia-class program under a strategic partnership they formed in 2022.

Austal expects to begin manufacturing the electronic deck component in the fall and deliver the hardware to Electric Boat by mid-2025.