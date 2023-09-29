GDIT’s Emerge Innovation Center Now Open; Amy Gilliland Quoted

General Dynamics’ information technology business announced the opening of the GDIT Emerge Innovation Center at the company’s headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. GDIT said Thursday that the center is the latest investment in its expansion of research and development and technology labs nationwide to support government missions.

“Our customers’ needs have evolved, and they require innovation much faster,” said Amy Gilliland, GDIT’s president and a Wash100 awardee. “We have increased investments in our Digital Consulting Practice and expanded R&D to ensure we remain at the forefront of technology advancements. This new innovation center will facilitate collaboration and accelerate solution development for agency missions.”

GDIT has also opened R&D labs throughout the country aligned to specific customers or technologies. The GDIT DeepSky Lab in St. Louis is for geospatial mission partners, while three labs in Virginia focus on cyber, 5G and biometrics.

A new lab may open later this year in New Jersey that will focus on aviation.