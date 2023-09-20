in General

Former Raytheon Exec Dave Jungkind Joins Advanced Space as Inaugural Chief Revenue Officer

Dave Jungkind has been named the first chief revenue officer of Advanced Space, a Westminister, Colorado-based provider of space technology offerings.

In his new role, Jungkind will manage national security programs and head the sales, marketing and business development teams, the company said Tuesday.

The new CRO joins Advanced Space from the SEAKR Engineering arm of RTX‘s Raytheon business, where he most recently held the position of business development vice president. Earlier, he had led business development and strategy for SEAKR and another Raytheon company Blue Canyon Technologies.

Jungkind’s other previous employers include General Dynamics‘ mission systems business, where he served as director of space and avionics encryption products.

Commenting on the appointment, Advanced Space President and CEO Bradley Cheetham, said the expertise and experience that Jungkind possesses will be critical to the company’s mission.

For his part, Jungkind expressed excitement at the opportunity to join an organization that innovates in space technology.

Written by Jerry Petersen

