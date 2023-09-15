in Executive Moves, News

Former LMI VP Jeff Wehner Joins Oasis Systems as EVP, Civilian Division General Manager

Jeff Wehner/LinkedIn
Jeff Wehner, former vice president of federal civilian market at LMI, was appointed executive vice president and general manager of civilian division at technology services company Oasis Systems, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Friday.

He will be responsible for leading strategy, growth and profit and loss activities at Oasis Systems and will build on his over two decades of industry experience.

Wehner spent over five years at LMI, joining the Tysons, Virginia-based consultancy as civilian market director in June 2018 and transitioning to his most recent VP post in 2022.

Notably, the executive worked for the former CSRA company for over a decade before it was acquired by General Dynamics in 2018. His focus areas were corporate growth and business development as well as strategic operations.

Wehner’s career also includes time with General Electric and Allianz Group.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

