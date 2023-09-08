Former DOD CIO Dana Deasy Joins SAIC Board

Dana Deasy, a former Department of Defense chief information officer and Wash100 Award winner, has been selected to join Science Applications International Corp.‘s board of directors.

As a member, he will serve on the board’s Risk Oversight Committee, and his appointment raises the board’s total membership to 11, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced on Friday.

“We are delighted to have Dana Deasy join our board of directors,” said SAIC Board Chair Donna Morea.

“As a highly accomplished technology leader in government and the private sector, he brings a wealth of relevant IT and cyber expertise to our objectives which advance the critical missions of our customers,” she added.

Throughout his 40-year career, Deasy has helmed the implementation of comprehensive IT strategies and led the adoption of new technologies for the DOD and numerous private sector organizations, including JP Morgan Chase, British Petroleum, General Motors, Tyco International, Siemens Americas and Rockwell Space Systems.

His Wash100 recognitions were issued in 2019 and 2020 for his impact within the DOD.

Deasy’s appointment closely follows multiple leadership transitions within SAIC, most notably the selection of Toni Townes-Whitley to succeed CEO Nazzic Keene. Townes-Whitley assumed the role of CEO-elect in June, and will fully move into her new role upon Keene’s retirement on Oct. 12.

In February, Josh Jackson was appointed senior vice president of the company’s Army business unit, where he now leads the sector’s strategy, business development and program execution.