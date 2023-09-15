Forescout to Advance Zero Trust Implementation Under DOD Comply-to-Connect Contract; Barry Mainz Quoted

Forescout will implement zero trust principles across the Department of Defense Information Network and deliver additional capabilities to improve the security of operational technology networks under the new Comply-to-Connect contract with DOD.

The award marks the fourth year and fourth phase of DOD’s C2C program, which seeks to deliver enterprise capabilities to help manage cyber operational risks, Forescout said Thursday.

“We look forward to introducing cloud-based advanced threat analysis tools into the C2C program’s portfolio of capabilities and adding further value on DOD’s zero trust journey,” said Forescout CEO Barry Mainz.

Visibility, compliance assessment and automated remediation are the first three phases of the C2C program.

Through C2C, Forescout has deployed its continuous monitoring capabilities and a platform that works to provide network-based asset discovery and classification, orchestration of policy enforcement points to implement network access control and integration with identity, credential access management systems, security information event management and other enterprise platforms.