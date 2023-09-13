Fiscal Service’s Justin Marsico Discusses Public, Private Sector Data Challenges With Denodo’s Bill Sullivan

The U.S. government faces some of the same issues that the private sector is struggling with when it comes to data management approaches, Justin Marsico, chief data officer and deputy assistant commissioner of the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, said in an interview with Denodo Federal Vice President and General Manager Bill Sullivan.

Marsico, during the CDO Magazine podcast, recommended that other CDOs engage with information chiefs and officials in the public sector to compare notes about the challenges they face and how such challenges are being managed.

He noted that in the private sector, older organizations try to fit data management into their legacy systems, whereas newer digital-native companies customize their systems for strategic use in handling and processing information.

The bureau official recommended external canvassing of existing and available central or shared services that could help organizations manage their data. Enterprises can also leverage their information to analyze and help resolve data challenges.