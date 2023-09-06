Firefly to Provide Launch Services for 3 L3Harris Space Missions

Firefly Aerospace will perform low-earth-orbit satellite launch services for L3Harris Technologies missions to meet the U.S. government’s responsive space requirements.

The agreement involves three dedicated launches aboard Firefly’s Alpha vehicle, scheduled for 2026 at the Vandenberg Space Force Base’s SLC-2 launch site, Cedar Park, Texas-based company said Tuesday.

Alpha is a small satellite launch vehicle designed to carry payloads exceeding 1,000 kilograms to space and caters to small and medium-sized satellite missions.

“Firefly is honored to support the ongoing mission needs of L3Harris as they continue to deliver satellite systems that advance our national security,” said Bill Weber, CEO of Firefly Aerospace.