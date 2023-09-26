Federal Transit Administration Issues Draft Solicitation for $670M Project Management Oversight Support IDIQ

The Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration has released a draft request for proposals for a potential $670 million multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide project management oversight support services for FTA.

FTA oversees the administration of loans and grants to help state and local public authorities finance the acquisition, construction and capital improvements of transit facilities and has responsibilities to ensure that capital projects meet all federal requirements and are delivered under the terms of a loan agreement or grant, according to a presolicitation notice published Thursday.

The PMO program seeks to ensure that state and local authorities have the appropriate plans and technical capability to deliver the planned scope of fixed guideways, small starts investments and other major transit infrastructure projects within budget and on schedule.

Under the PMO IDIQ contract, the contractors should provide FTA with professional services to help the agency perform its project management oversight responsibilities.

These include project management, administrative, staffing, planning, scheduling and related services.

Comments, questions and feedback on the draft RFP are due Oct. 10.