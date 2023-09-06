ECS Recognized for Cloud Services With Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation in three categories.

Building on over two decades of partnership with Microsoft, ECS received recognitions in the Azure Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation and Data & AI areas, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company announced on Wednesday.

John Heneghan, president of ECS and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, highlighted the organization’s 23 years of partnering with Microsoft to deliver cloud offerings to its customers.

“We continuously invest in meeting the rigorous and evolving standards Microsoft sets for its partners so we can continue to help our customers optimize Microsoft technologies in support of their digital transformation efforts,” Heneghan said.

ECS first teamed with Microsoft in 2000, and over the course of this collaboration, the enterprise received seven Gold Partner certification before the program was relaunched last fall. Now, the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, this network of organizations is based on six new certification categories representing current areas of expanded customer demand.

Jeff Rozines, director of partnerships at ECS, described these new designations as “useful indicators.”

“They not only assure our customers of our specialized Microsoft cloud expertise, but also speak to how well we’re evolving our skills and capabilities so we can continue to offer leading solutions in tomorrow’s market,” he said.

ECS also recently received two partner designations from Amazon Web Services – the AWS Managed Service Provider status and the Premier Consulting Partner certification – for its work to support mutual clients as they build, deploy and manage applications in the cloud.