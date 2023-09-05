DIA Opens Solicitation to Replace Agency’s HR Information System

The Defense Intelligence Agency has launched a full and open competition for a potential $150 million contract to modernize its human resources information system.

DIA is seeking an original equipment manufacturer to replace its myHR system and help the agency automate human capital management processes, according to a request for quote notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov.

The agency intends to procure services from the OEM through issuance of a single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-delivery contract with a five-year base period of performance, plus one five-year option.

Interested vendors can submit proposals for DIA’s HR system modernization program until Oct. 16.

DIA plans to issue a separate request for proposals to identify a systems integrator for the project and noted the agency will provide a set of process guidelines to the SI contractor.