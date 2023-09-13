Culmen, Swiss Center to Help Secure Ukrainian Airports Under New Partnership; Dan Berkon Quoted

Culmen International and Switzerland’s Center for Adaptive Security Research and Applications will help secure airports across Ukraine under a partnership with Boryspil International Airport.

Dan Berkon, CEO of Culmen, said in a statement published Tuesday that the company will build on its aviation security expertise and experience to help the airport upskill its staff “who will contribute to safe and secure airport operations once airports can be reopened.”

Under the partnership, Culmen will also offer software products and programmatic support to provide technical training to Ukrainian airport security personnel while airspace and airports are not operational.

“Thanks to the cooperation with Culmen and CASRA, 154 airport specialists have already been trained for more than 1,000 hours upgrading their professional level when airspace is closed and there is no opportunity to maintain their skills and experiences during normal operation,” said Oleksiy Dubrevskyy,

CEO of Boryspil International Airport.

Licenses for an advanced X-ray simulator training package are available to train Boryspil’s security staff at home or in local airport training centers.