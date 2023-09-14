CRDF Global’s Consortium Facilitates Public-Private Partnership to Boost Ukraine’s Cyber Defense; Tina Dolph Quoted

CRDF Global and its consortium of industry partners have mobilized support from the private sector to help the Ukrainian government build up its cyber defense and infrastructure in the wake of the Russian invasion.

The Cyber Defense Assistance Collaborative has donated 1,600 cyber defense tools and provided over 800 training courses to help protect Ukraine’s critical infrastructure against cyberattacks, CRDF Global said.

Tina Dolph, president and chief operating officer of CRDF Global and a four-time Wash100 awardee, said CDAC’s ongoing assistance “has been extremely effective” as evidenced by Ukraine’s overall cyber defense and digital resilience.

During the first half of 2023, the nonprofit cybersecurity group’s Europe and Eurasia Regional Hub in Kyiv has conducted over 60 capacity-building events, bringing together 9,700 representatives from 1,900 organizations from the government, industry and academia.

“While we continue our critical support to Ukraine, we are drawing lessons from this experience to initiate dialogue and shape solutions with new partners on how we can replicate this model for other vulnerable areas and entities around the world,” said Dolph.