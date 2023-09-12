Cloudera’s Rob Carey Highlights Importance of High-Quality Data in Federal AI Implementation

Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions, said federal agencies looking to effectively implement artificial intelligence tools should identify problems that are well-defined and supported by high-quality data.

“This is taking what we do today with machine learning and current AI algorithms. And now we are into generative AI that helps you predict things better, faster, cheaper, with near plain language questions,” Carey , a previous Wash100 awardee, told FedScoop in an interview posted Monday.

“So this is all about what data is the language learning model using to produce a result in support of the mission of that organization?” he added.

The Cloudera executive highlighted the need to understand the entire data lifecycle as organizations advance AI adoption.

When implementing AI, Carey recommended that agencies define their goals and objectives, educate their leadership team, gather and prepare data, pick the right AI approach and develop, train and test the models.