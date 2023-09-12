in Artificial Intelligence, News

Cloudera’s Rob Carey Highlights Importance of High-Quality Data in Federal AI Implementation

Robert Carey / Cloudera Government Solutions / Washington Exec
Cloudera's Rob Carey Highlights Importance of High-Quality Data in Federal AI Implementation - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions, said federal agencies looking to effectively implement artificial intelligence tools should identify problems that are well-defined and supported by high-quality data.

This is taking what we do today with machine learning and current AI algorithms. And now we are into generative AI that helps you predict things better, faster, cheaper, with near plain language questions,” Carey, a previous Wash100 awardee, told FedScoop in an interview posted Monday.

So this is all about what data is the language learning model using to produce a result in support of the mission of that organization?” he added.

The Cloudera executive highlighted the need to understand the entire data lifecycle as organizations advance AI adoption.

When implementing AI, Carey recommended that agencies define their goals and objectives, educate their leadership team, gather and prepare data, pick the right AI approach and develop, train and test the models.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

AIartificial intelligencecloudera government solutionsdatadata lifecyclegenerative AIGovconlanguage learning modelmachine learningRob Carey

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

ECS Supports DMEA's ServiceNow National Security Cloud Implementation; John Heneghan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ECS Supports DMEA’s ServiceNow National Security Cloud Implementation; John Heneghan Quoted
New Lockheed Center Demos Multiple Satellite Operations Management; Maria Demaree Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
New Lockheed Center Demos Multiple Satellite Operations Management; Maria Demaree Quoted