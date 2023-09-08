Cloudera Recognizes Carahsoft as Public Sector Partner of the Year; Rob Carey Quoted

Cloudera presented Carahsoft Technology with the 2023 Public Sector Partner of the Year award, marking the second consecutive time the information technology services provider secured the recognition.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said Thursday the award was given during Cloudera’s annual partner kickoff gathering in recognition of its sales and marketing achievements.

Rob Carey, president of Cloudera Government Solutions and a previous Wash100 Award winner, commented, “Carahsoft continues to serve and drive momentum for the public sector by supporting our sales and marketing efforts.”

Carahsoft has been expanding Cloudera’s government presence through activities such as tradeshows, webinars and email campaigns since 2010.

Additionally, the public sector distributor used over 20 of its contracts to optimize the government’s utilization of Cloudera’s data management, analytics and interoperable data systems.